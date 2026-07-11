Combined Microsoft Amazon Google emissions jump to 119 million CO2e

Data centers supply chains drive emissions

Digging into the numbers: Microsoft's emissions shot up 25%, mostly from new data center construction.

Google saw an 18% increase tied to supply chain growth, while Amazon's overall emissions rose by 16%, including a big bump from its own supply chain.

Experts warn that all this new AI infrastructure could soon use over 1% of global electricity, a reminder that tech progress isn't always green, even as companies look for ways to shrink their footprints.