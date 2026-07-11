Combined Microsoft Amazon Google emissions jump to 119 million CO2e
Microsoft, Amazon, and Google just reported a nearly a fifth jump in their combined carbon emissions for the year ending March 2026, now totaling 119 million metric tons of CO2e.
The main reason? They're building more data centers to keep up with the booming demand for AI-powered cloud services.
Even with this spike, all three say they're sticking to their net zero goals: Microsoft and Google by 2030, Amazon by 2040.
Data centers supply chains drive emissions
Digging into the numbers: Microsoft's emissions shot up 25%, mostly from new data center construction.
Google saw an 18% increase tied to supply chain growth, while Amazon's overall emissions rose by 16%, including a big bump from its own supply chain.
Experts warn that all this new AI infrastructure could soon use over 1% of global electricity, a reminder that tech progress isn't always green, even as companies look for ways to shrink their footprints.