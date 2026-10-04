Company 1Password launches unified access to manage AI credentials
1Password dropped Unified Access, a tool to help companies keep their AI "digital virtual employees who are tasked with performing certain jobs" secure.
Instead of risky old-school methods like pasting API keys into code, Unified Access manages all those credentials in one place.
It finds existing keys, locks them up safely, and lets teams audit who's using what, with audit capability coming soon, so exposed credentials are detected and organizations can securely manage access.
Unified Access supports Cursor and GitHub
Unified Access works with platforms like Cursor and GitHub, making it easy for developers to plug into their usual workflows.
CTO Nancy Wang says it's all about fitting right in: "Yes, it's the same interface that people know and love."
By tackling the unique risks of AI systems, like shadow AI, this tool helps companies use more AI without losing control over sensitive information.