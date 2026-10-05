Company 1Password unveils unified access to secure AI agent passwords
Technology
1Password announced Unified Access, a new tool that keeps AI agent passwords locked away in a secure vault instead of scattered across code.
This means your company's sensitive information isn't floating around where it shouldn't be, and credentials only show up when actually needed.
Unified Access finds and tracks credentials
AI is everywhere now, but old-school ways of handling passwords (like hard-coding them) left big security gaps.
Unified Access helps by automatically finding, protecting, and tracking these credentials across endpoints, browsers, local environments, and supported developer tools.
Plus, it works smoothly with platforms like Vercel and GitHub, so teams don't have to change how they already work.