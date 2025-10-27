Cosmic rays might be making building blocks of life on Enceladus

Researchers recreated Enceladus-like conditions in the lab, chilling water, methane, ammonia, and carbon dioxide to -200°C. When they blasted this icy mix with charged particles (to mimic cosmic rays), it made organics like alcohols and formamide. This hints that some of the organic stuff seen in Enceladus's plumes may actually form near the surface—not just in its hidden ocean.

This could help us understand where to look for life

NASA's Cassini mission already spotted complex organics from hydrothermal vents deep inside Enceladus—which is super exciting for anyone hoping to find life.

But now scientists realize organics could come from more than one place.

Figuring out where these molecules really come from will help shape future missions like NASA's proposed Orbilander mission concept as we keep searching for signs of life beyond Earth.