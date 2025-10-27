Cosmic rays might be making building blocks of life on Enceladus
Scientists just found that cosmic rays might be making organic molecules—like alcohols and building blocks of amino acids—right on the icy surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus.
The study, led by Grace Richards at the National Institute for Astrophysics in Rome, suggests these space particles could be sparking chemistry we once thought only happened deep below the ice.
Scientists recreated Enceladus-like conditions in the lab
Researchers recreated Enceladus-like conditions in the lab, chilling water, methane, ammonia, and carbon dioxide to -200°C.
When they blasted this icy mix with charged particles (to mimic cosmic rays), it made organics like alcohols and formamide.
This hints that some of the organic stuff seen in Enceladus's plumes may actually form near the surface—not just in its hidden ocean.
This could help us understand where to look for life
NASA's Cassini mission already spotted complex organics from hydrothermal vents deep inside Enceladus—which is super exciting for anyone hoping to find life.
But now scientists realize organics could come from more than one place.
Figuring out where these molecules really come from will help shape future missions like NASA's proposed Orbilander mission concept as we keep searching for signs of life beyond Earth.