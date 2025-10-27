Next Article
Google TV is coming to hotel rooms: How it works
Technology
Big news for travelers: Starting in 2026, hotel rooms will get Google TV thanks to DIRECTV's new platform.
You'll be able to binge Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and live TV right from your room.
Plus, Google Cast will let you stream your own stuff from your phone straight to the big screen.
A look at the features
The hotel version of Google TV will look a bit different—think a cleaner layout with hotel branding and quick channel access, but without the usual content recommendations.
Signing in is simple with QR codes, and all your info gets wiped automatically when you check out—so your privacy is protected.