Cosmic Robotics plans AI robots to build Mars infrastructure 2030s
A San Francisco startup, Cosmic Robotics, wants to use smart AI robots to build infrastructure for a future Martian city, with the 2030s as a potential timeframe.
Its robots would handle everything from preparing sites, moving materials, and constructing basic infrastructure, all designed to deal with Mars's high radiation, freezing temperatures, and thin air, while keeping humans out of danger.
Cosmic Robotics trials, wins NASA SBIR
Before heading to Mars, Cosmic Robotics is testing its bots here on Earth, like using its Cosmic-1 robot at solar farms to install tens of thousands of solar panels.
Its Cosmic-XT project has received a NASA Small Business Innovation Research award for building stuff on the Moon.
These trials are helping them get ready for the real challenge: construction on Mars.