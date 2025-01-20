What's the story

Ever wondered how to jump into the hottest Instagram trends? Meet the game-changer: "Remix Reels."

This dynamic feature lets you create side-by-side video mashups with your favourite reels.

Think duets, reactions, or meme-worthy moments that steal the spotlight!

Android users, it's time to bring out your creative flair and connect with the Insta-verse like never before.

Ready to go viral? Follow this quick guide to remix reels and make your content pop!