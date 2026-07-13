Crescent moon and Venus align after sunset Friday July 17

Low horizon pairing may show earthshine

Venus will show up as a bright white dot right next to a slim crescent moon, which is about 16% lit.

Both will be low on the horizon, so find a spot with a clear view (no tall buildings or trees in your way).

If you're lucky, you might also spot earthshine, that soft glow on the dark side of the moon as night falls.

This pairing won't last long since both set quickly, so don't wait too late!

And good news: people in both hemispheres can catch this show by looking west after sunset.