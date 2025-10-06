Next Article
Critical vulnerabilities found in Chrome: Update browser immediately
Technology
India's cyber security agency, CERT-In, just dropped an urgent alert for Chrome users.
As of October 3, 2025, they've flagged some serious browser flaws that could let hackers take over your device—especially if you're on Windows, macOS, or Linux and haven't updated Chrome lately.
How to update Chrome on your device
These vulnerabilities affect things like WebGPU, Video, Media, and Storage.
Hackers could use them to sneak into your system if you visit a sketchy website.
If your Chrome version is older than 141.0.7390.54 (Linux) or 141.0.7390.54/55 (Windows/macOS), you're at higher risk.
Quick fix: open Chrome, go to Settings > About > Update Chrome—and get those updates installed right away!