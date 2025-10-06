Critical vulnerabilities found in Chrome: Update browser immediately

How to update Chrome on your device

These vulnerabilities affect things like WebGPU, Video, Media, and Storage.

Hackers could use them to sneak into your system if you visit a sketchy website.

If your Chrome version is older than 141.0.7390.54 (Linux) or 141.0.7390.54/55 (Windows/macOS), you're at higher risk.

Quick fix: open Chrome, go to Settings > About > Update Chrome—and get those updates installed right away!