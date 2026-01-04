CU Boulder's "tractor beam" could help clean up space junk
A team at the University of Colorado Boulder is working on a sci-fi-sounding solution to space debris: an electrostatic tractor beam that can move junk in orbit—without ever touching it.
The goal? To stop dangerous chain reactions where debris smashes into more debris, threatening satellites we all depend on.
How does this tractor beam actually work?
Instead of grabbing debris with nets or harpoons, their spacecraft fires an electron beam from about 15-25 meters away.
This charges the junk and pulls it closer using electrostatic force—kind of like a "virtual tether."
Lab tests showed it could slowly drag even multi-ton satellites over hundreds of miles in a couple months.
Why does it matter for the future?
The team's approach skips complicated moving parts and saves fuel, making long-term cleanup missions way more doable.
While there are still engineering hurdles before this launches for real, tech like this could keep our skies clearer—and protect everything from GPS to streaming satellites that make modern life tick.