How to customize your Meesho app homepage on Android
Customizing the Meesho app homepage on your Android device can make your shopping experience more pleasant by tailoring it according to your needs.
The process can let you prioritize categories, manage notifications, and simplify navigation for a more personalized interface.
By tweaking these settings, users can quickly find their favorite products and keep abreast with the latest offers.
Here are some handy steps to customize the Meesho app homepage.
Category selection
Prioritize your favorite categories
To make your browsing experience more efficient, start by prioritizing categories that interest you most.
Head over to the settings menu within the app and tap on 'Manage Categories'.
From here, you can pick the categories that appear prominently on your homepage.
The feature ensures that you're always updated with products that align with your interests.
Notification settings
Manage notifications for updates
Managing your notifications is essential for staying informed without being bombarded.
Navigate to notification settings in the app's menu and customize alerts according to your preferences.
You can select to get updates on new arrivals, discounts or changes in order status.
Tweaking these settings helps keep the right balance between being informed and not being disturbed unnecessarily.
Navigation preferences
Streamline navigation for ease of use
Streamlining navigation means arranging shortcuts and frequently visited sections for quick access.
In the app's settings, look for options like "Customize Shortcuts" or "Quick Access."
Organize these shortcuts according to what you use the most - be it certain product categories or order history - to make it easier to use and save time with every session.
Search optimization
Utilize search filters effectively
Optimizing search filters is the key to finding products quickly and efficiently.
While using the search function in Meesho, make sure to use available filters like price range, ratings or seller location.
These filters refine the results based on specific criteria, making it easier to locate exactly what you're looking for without having to sift through irrelevant items.