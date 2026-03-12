Cybercriminals using AI to craft super-personalized tricks: Meta report
According to Meta's latest report, India ranks second in the world for cybercriminal targeting.
Scammers are getting more sophisticated, using artificial intelligence (AI) to craft super-personalized tricks that go after both wealthy and vulnerable people.
Just last year, Meta had to shut down nearly 11 million fake Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to scam centers in places like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.
Meta's new safety features
These cybercrime groups are borrowing tactics from state-backed hackers, focusing on high-value individuals and even pretending to be officials to get more information.
To fight back, Meta has rolled out new features, such as warnings for suspicious friend requests on Facebook and alerts about risky activity on WhatsApp.
Meta highlighted new safety features and advised users to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.