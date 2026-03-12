Cybercriminals using AI to craft super-personalized tricks: Meta report Technology Mar 12, 2026

According to Meta's latest report, India ranks second in the world for cybercriminal targeting.

Scammers are getting more sophisticated, using artificial intelligence (AI) to craft super-personalized tricks that go after both wealthy and vulnerable people.

Just last year, Meta had to shut down nearly 11 million fake Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to scam centers in places like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.