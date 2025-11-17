Cybercriminals using social media to recruit 'money mules': Cops

Police crack down and urge caution

Cops in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad are stepping up action against these networks after finding a flood of ads for bank and SIM rentals.

Arrests have already happened, with some transactions traced back to criminals overseas.

Police are urging everyone not to share account details and to report anything suspicious—they're also running awareness drives in colleges and offices so people don't get caught up in these risky schemes.