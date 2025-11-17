Cybercriminals using social media to recruit 'money mules': Cops
Scammers are now using social media ads to get people—especially young or financially struggling folks—to rent out their bank accounts as "mule accounts."
These ads promise easy cash, but police warn the accounts end up moving money from scams like phishing and sextortion, putting account holders at serious legal risk.
Police crack down and urge caution
Cops in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad are stepping up action against these networks after finding a flood of ads for bank and SIM rentals.
Arrests have already happened, with some transactions traced back to criminals overseas.
Police are urging everyone not to share account details and to report anything suspicious—they're also running awareness drives in colleges and offices so people don't get caught up in these risky schemes.