Cyclone Arnab calms, IMD spots system in Bay of Bengal
Technology
Just as Cyclone Arnab moves inland and starts to calm down, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a new weather system is forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal.
This one might turn into a depression, so it's something to keep an eye on if you're in the region.
IMD forecasts storms for Andaman seas
The IMD is expecting widespread rain and thunderstorms across the North and South Andaman seas in the next few days, with some spots likely to see heavy showers.
People along the Andhra Pradesh coast should also get ready for scattered storms and stronger winds.
No port warnings or storm-surge alerts yet, but officials are watching things closely.