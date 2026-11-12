Dag Kittlaus to advise Helix in $6.2 million Voice ID push

Helix, started in 2025 by Alex Oberg, Anna Dorofiyenko, and Mike Hall, uses your voice as a secure ID (no fancy new phone required).

Their tech runs locally (even on an iPhone 13), making it affordable and privacy-friendly.

Right now, it's helping companies like Zeel verify healthcare providers' identities.

They're even testing if their system can spot drunkenness; as CEO Oberg puts it, "There's like an avalanche of regulation coming down because essentially society has decided children should not be able to use the internet as adults. That has created a bit of a strawman argument that everyone needs to trade their privacy for the sake of security and child safety. We are that company that's saying, nope, don't agree. It's a four-second voice challenge," since it determines whether someone is human and estimates their age.