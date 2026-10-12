Daniel Dsouza joins Anthropic founding applied AI team in India

Daniel Dsouza, a well-known name in enterprise AI, has just joined Anthropic's founding Applied AI team in India.

Sharing his excitement on LinkedIn, he called it a chance to work at the intersection of research, technology, and real-world application.

Before this move, he was Head of AI at JoulesToWatts (J2W) Business Solutions and led AI strategy there, co-founded SmaLLM to make language models more efficient, and played key roles at Adya AI and Webstream Communications.