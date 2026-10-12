Daniel Dsouza joins Anthropic founding applied AI team in India
Daniel Dsouza, a well-known name in enterprise AI, has just joined Anthropic's founding Applied AI team in India.
Sharing his excitement on LinkedIn, he called it a chance to work at the intersection of research, technology, and real-world application.
Before this move, he was Head of AI at JoulesToWatts (J2W) Business Solutions and led AI strategy there, co-founded SmaLLM to make language models more efficient, and played key roles at Adya AI and Webstream Communications.
Dsouza brings architecture expertise, INSEAD MBA
Dsouza brings deep expertise in solutions architecture and managed services, plus an MBA from INSEAD.
His hiring comes as Anthropic ramps up its presence in India, its second-biggest market for Claude.
Earlier this year, they also brought on Irina Ghose as managing director for India.