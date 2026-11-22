Dario Amodei floated immersive games idea for AI job losses
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, floated the idea of using immersive video games to help people who lose their jobs because of AI.
He mentioned this in a Slack chat back at OpenAI, not as an official plan, but as one creative way to keep things stable if AI causes big shifts in the job market.
Amodei siblings pledge 80% shares
With companies like Anthropic working on powerful AGI that could outdo humans at many tasks, there are real worries about fewer jobs and more inequality, especially for younger folks.
On top of that, Dario and his co-founder, sister Daniela, have pledged 80% of their own shares to charity, showing they're thinking seriously about the impact AI could have on society.