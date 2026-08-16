Dario Amodei rejects Gavin Baker's claim on US AI doubts
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says he's not to blame for rising doubts about AI in the US
Investor Gavin Baker recently suggested Amodei's talk of AI risks is making people more wary and even pushing back against data centers and new rules.
But Amodei pushed back, saying he tries to show both the good and the bad sides of AI, not just scare people.
Anthropic says proposals protect smaller players
Amodei pointed out that public unease around AI is really part of a bigger "crisis of trust" in tech companies, governments, and corporations, not just because of warnings from executives like him.
He also called out the idea that new regulations would only help big companies as "overly simplified."
Instead, Anthropic says its proposals are meant to keep frontier AI companies in check and give smaller players a fair shot.