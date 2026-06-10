Dario Amodei warns AI could eventually displace entire jobs
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is sounding the alarm about AI's impact on jobs.
In a recent interview, he said that if AI automates 90% of a job, workers may initially appear more productive because they can focus on the remaining 10% of tasks, but that might just be the beginning.
Full automation could eventually put entire jobs at risk.
Amodei isn't trying to scare anyone, but he thinks it's smart for society to start preparing now for these changes.
Amodei rebuts critics, urges tax updates
Amodei pushed back against critics (including NVIDIA's CEO) who say AI only affects tasks, not whole jobs.
Some have accused Anthropic of hyping up fears to promote its products, but he disagrees: "The idea that this is cheap marketing is itself cheap marketing," he said.
Instead, Amodei wants the focus on real solutions like updating tax policies and creating new kinds of work so people aren't left behind if automation takes over.