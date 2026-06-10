Dario Amodei warns AI could eventually displace entire jobs Technology Jun 10, 2026

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is sounding the alarm about AI's impact on jobs.

In a recent interview, he said that if AI automates 90% of a job, workers may initially appear more productive because they can focus on the remaining 10% of tasks, but that might just be the beginning.

Full automation could eventually put entire jobs at risk.

Amodei isn't trying to scare anyone, but he thinks it's smart for society to start preparing now for these changes.