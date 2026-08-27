Dario Amodei warns of disruption while defending Claude's SaaS impact
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wants everyone to chill; Anthropic's AI tool, Claude, isn't here to wreck the SaaS industry.
Speaking at Davos, he warned of deep job disruption from AI, while Claude and specialized tools like Claude Cowork fueled fears of a "SaaSpocalypse" for companies like Salesforce and ServiceNow.
"We're not interested in destroying anyone," Amodei said in a CNBC interview.
Anthropic teams with Salesforce for Claudeforce
Amodei described AI as a "positive sum" technology that helps people do their jobs better.
To prove it's about support, not takeover, Anthropic teamed up with Salesforce for Claudeforce, letting Claude assist with tasks like analyzing sales pipelines and spotting deal risks.
Both CEOs agree that they don't want to replace anything, they want to augment, aiming for smarter tools without pushing anyone out.