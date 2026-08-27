Dario Amodei warns of disruption while defending Claude's SaaS impact

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wants everyone to chill; Anthropic's AI tool, Claude, isn't here to wreck the SaaS industry.

Speaking at Davos, he warned of deep job disruption from AI, while Claude and specialized tools like Claude Cowork fueled fears of a "SaaSpocalypse" for companies like Salesforce and ServiceNow.

"We're not interested in destroying anyone," Amodei said in a CNBC interview.