Data breaches cost Indian firms ₹22 crore in 2025: Report
Data breaches are getting pricier in India—2025 saw the average cost jump to ₹22 crore, up 13% from last year.
The rise is tied to more companies using AI without solid rules or oversight, leaving them open to attacks and mistakes.
Shadow AI is a big issue
A lot of firms are using "Shadow AI"—AI tools outside IT's control—which added nearly ₹1.8 crore per breach.
Only about a third have proper AI access controls or governance tech in place.
Phishing and supply chain hacks are major threats
Phishing caused 18% of breaches, with supply chain hacks close behind at 17%.
Even though automated AI security could nearly halve costs, most companies aren't using it yet.
On the plus side, companies are spotting breaches faster now—down to an average of 263 days.