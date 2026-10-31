Data Security Council of India issues agentic AI liability guidelines
Technology
The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) just dropped new guidelines to help figure out who's on the hook if AI systems make mistakes.
With more businesses using agentic AI, basically smart tech that can act on its own across different platforms, it's become super important to know who takes the blame when things go wrong.
DSCI applies laws to autonomous AI
Instead of making brand-new rules, DSCI shows how existing laws can work for these advanced AIs.
The guidance spells out how responsibility should be shared between companies, developers, vendors, and service providers.
It also highlights why having clear roles, human oversight, and solid governance is key for safely using autonomous AI at work.