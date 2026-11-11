Dbrand launches Pulse Made for Google band for Fitbit Air
Dbrand just dropped the Pulse band, the first official Made for Google strap that fits the Fitbit Air, made in partnership with Google's "Made for Google" program.
Available from November 11, 2026, at $34.95, this band features a tough black look and sweat-resistant silicone with airflow channels to keep things comfy during workouts or daily wear.
Google partnership expands Fitbit Air personalization
This launch is part of Google's push to give Fitbit Air users more ways to personalize their devices by teaming up with Dbrand, which has worked with Google since the Pixel 7 days.
Better accessories and a smoother user experience, so you can get more out of your wearable without compromising on style or comfort.