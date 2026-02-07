Declassified Soviet files reveal UFOs almost triggered nuclear launch
Technology
Recently released Soviet documents show that in incidents from the 1970s-1980s, a group of UFOs hovered over a Ukrainian missile base and almost triggered the launch of nuclear missiles.
The files, made public by journalist George Knapp, also reveal that the USSR ran secret programs to track UFO sightings and even tried to reverse-engineer their tech.
UFOs were sending a message?
Officers at the base were so rattled they thought the UFOs were sending a message—especially since they couldn't regain control over the launch codes.
These smuggled files also show Russia's long-running, secret investigations into unexplained aerial phenomena, echoing similar efforts in the US.
It's a wild reminder that real-life X-Files moments have happened—and could've changed history.