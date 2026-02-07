Declassified Soviet files reveal UFOs almost triggered nuclear launch Technology Feb 07, 2026

Recently released Soviet documents show that in incidents from the 1970s-1980s, a group of UFOs hovered over a Ukrainian missile base and almost triggered the launch of nuclear missiles.

The files, made public by journalist George Knapp, also reveal that the USSR ran secret programs to track UFO sightings and even tried to reverse-engineer their tech.