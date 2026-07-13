DeepTalent Technologies launches EzRecruit.ai for India's estimated 60,000 recruitment agencies
Technology
DeepTalent Technologies just dropped EzRecruit.ai, a new AI-powered platform built for India's estimated 60,000 recruitment agencies.
It's designed to ditch old-school spreadsheets and WhatsApp chats, making it way easier to juggle multiple clients and hiring tasks all in one place.
AI automates resume sorting WhatsApp scheduling
EzRecruit uses AI to handle things like resume sorting, searching databases, and even scheduling interviews over WhatsApp.
Founder Richa Bajaj says it helps agencies cut hidden costs without extra hassle.
Early users like eSoft Labs are calling it a game-changer, saying it's boosted their efficiency and lets them focus on the bigger picture.