Delhi man serves Meta legal notice over smart glasses recording
A Delhi man has slapped Meta with a legal notice, saying his privacy was violated when an Instagram creator used Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to film him at a Khan Market cafe without his consent.
The video, which shows the alleged harassment, ended up as an Instagram Reel and had crossed 4.19 lakh views by August 6.
Complainant seeks removal apology 2.05 cr
The notice asks Meta to remove the video, apologize, and pay ₹2.05 crore in damages.
The complainant tried reporting the video on Instagram but found no option for privacy violations or non-consensual recording, so he picked "Bullying or harassment," but his report was rejected and Instagram said the material "doesn't go against our Community Standards."
He also says Meta's smart glasses make it too easy to secretly record people because their recording indicator isn't obvious enough.