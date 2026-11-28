Delhi Police tests Geospatial Delhi Limited app flagging dark spots
Delhi Police is trying out a new app that lets officers instantly flag poorly lit areas around the city.
Built by Geospatial Delhi Limited, the app automatically sends these reports to the right civic bodies, so no more confusion about who is responsible.
The goal? Faster fixes and safer streets for everyone.
Delhi faces 180 dark spots
With 180 dark spots across Delhi (and Dwarka alone having over 1,000 broken streetlights), safety is a big concern, especially at night.
By using real-time location data, the app helps authorities quickly figure out which area needs attention and speeds up repairs, making it a smart move to cut down risks in those dimly lit zones.