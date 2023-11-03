Dell's latest video conferencing monitors offer 120Hz displays

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Dell's latest video conferencing monitors offer 120Hz displays

By Sanjana Shankar 05:25 pm Nov 03, 202305:25 pm

The Ultrasharp series monitors are the first to comply with the 5-star eye comfort standard established by TUV Rheinland

Dell has unveiled its latest UltraSharp monitors in India, boasting enhanced productivity, superior eye comfort, and cutting-edge video conferencing capabilities. These monitors are the first to comply with the 5-star eye comfort standard established by TUV Rheinland, a prominent testing service provider. The lineup includes the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE), Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D), Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2424HE), and Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H).

2/5

Eye comfort and extensive connectivity options

The UltraSharp series comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, ComfortView Plus for reduced blue light exposure, and an ambient light sensor that adjusts brightness levels. The 27-inch models get 1440p resolution, while the 24-inch monitors offer 1080p resolution. These monitors provide a wide range of connectivity options, such as Thunderbolt, a Type-C port, RJ45, HDMI, and more. They have also earned EPEAT Gold, TCO Edge, ENERGYSTAR, and FSC certifications, demonstrating Dell's dedication to environmental sustainability.

3/5

Dell P-series video conferencing monitors

In addition to the UltraSharp series, Dell has also introduced new P-series Video Conferencing Monitors in three models: Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (P3424WEB), Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2424HEB), and Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2724DEB). These monitors support Microsoft Teams and Zoom and come equipped with built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones. They offer added convenience, upgraded cameras, and multitasking capabilities for an improved video conferencing experience.

4/5

Advanced camera features and availability

The P-series Video Conferencing Monitors feature a 4MP 2K QHD camera with AI auto framing and video noise reduction for enhanced video quality. They also include an in-built mechanical privacy shutter for webcam security. Dell ExpressSign-in can detect when users are away and lock the devices, allowing swift sign-in via Windows Hello. Except for the Dell 24 and 27 video conferencing monitors, the UltraSharp and P-series devices can be purchased at Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell, Amazon, and offline retail outlets.

5/5

Pricing details

The UltraSharp 24 and UltraSharp 24 USB Hub are priced at Rs. 19,899 and Rs. 24,099, respectively, while the UltraSharp 27 Monitor and UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor cost Rs. 35,499 and Rs. 40,299, respectively. The Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor retails at Rs. 84,999 and the Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor costs Rs. 41,499. Dell 24 and 27 curved video conferencing monitors will be available for purchase from November 30 and December 7, respectively.