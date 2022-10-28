Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Dell G15-5520 gaming laptop gets attractive discounts on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 28, 2022, 06:42 pm 2 min read

The Dell G15-5520 gaming laptop comes with a 165Hz high refresh rate screen

A dedicated gaming laptop aims to offer top-notch gaming experience, along with usefulness in power-intensive workflows. Compared to standard models, a gaming laptop gets a superior graphics card and processor. And hence, a higher price tag. But Amazon is offering Dell's G15-5520 at a discounted price. If you have been looking for a high-end gaming laptop, take a look at this deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Dell G15-5520 gaming laptop bears a price tag of Rs. 2,27,792 for the model with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, 16GB of DDR5, 1TB of SSD, and 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. However, on Amazon, the device is currently retailing at Rs. 1,52,097, meaning a discount of Rs. 75,695. Additionally, up to Rs. 14,500 exchange offer is also applicable on eligible devices.

Design and display The device boasts a 165Hz LCD panel

The Dell G15-5520 gaming laptop sports Alienware-inspired thermal design with strategically-placed vents for optimized cooling. The device gets narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard with Game Shift key, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300-nits peak brightness. The laptop comes in a Dark Shadow Grey color. It weighs 1.2kg.

Information It includes an HDMI 2.1 port

For I/O, the Dell G15-5520 gaming laptop is equipped with three Type-A ports, one Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 slot, an RJ45 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a power input port.

Internals The laptop gets a 1TB of SSD storage

The Dell G15-5520 gaming laptop houses an Intel Core i9-12900H chipset, along with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and 24MB of cache. The laptop runs on Windows 11 OS and packs a six-cell 86Wh battery. It comes with Microsoft Office 2021 package. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.