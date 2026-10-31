Dell unveils cybersecurity tools to protect AI and IT infrastructure
Dell just rolled out new cybersecurity tools to keep AI systems, identity platforms, and IT infrastructure safer from hacks and account takeovers.
With more companies using AI, Dell says it's stepping up to help stop issues like stolen logins and risky access before they become a problem.
Dell to add PowerStore quantum-safe encryption
Dell's upgrades include stronger identity protection for platforms like Microsoft Active Directory and Okta, basically the gatekeepers for company networks.
It has also announced plans to make it easier to recover data after cyberattacks by connecting its PowerProtect backup with PowerScale storage.
Plus, starting in November, Dell will launch quantum-safe encryption in its PowerStore software to prepare for future threats.
More security features are on the way soon.