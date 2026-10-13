Dell XPS 13 (2026) arrives in India with lightweight design
Technology
Dell's new XPS 13 laptops for 2026 are now available in India, bringing a sleek and lightweight design, just 12.7mm thin and about 1kg.
Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 chips, you can pick up to 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD, making them ideal for students or anyone on the move.
Prices range ₹180,990 to 241,990
Prices start at ₹180,990 for the base model (16GB of RAM/512GB SSD) and go up to ₹241,990 for the top spec.
Every version comes with a sharp 13.4-inch touchscreen display, Wi-Fi 7 support, backlit keyboard, and sturdy aluminum build in Sky or Storm colors.
Plus, you get up to 17 hours of streaming battery life, so it's ready to keep up with your day (or night).