Department of Telecommunications shows names for unsaved domestic calls

If you've saved someone's number, you'll still see whatever name you picked.

For unsaved Indian numbers, your mobile operator will show the caller's name recorded in the subscriber details with the telecom operator.

Unsaved international numbers just show up as "International Call."

Subscribers who have opted for the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility will not have their calling name identity displayed, and telecom operators can offer a separate facility to businesses and users with bulk connections to display a preferred name instead of the name recorded in their subscriber data records.

All in all, it should mean fewer surprises (and hopefully fewer scam calls) for everyone.