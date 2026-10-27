Discovered Materials raises $9 million to use AI to design materials
Technology
Discovered Materials, founded by Akash Ramdas and Advaith Sridhar, is taking on the challenge of making computer chips use less power.
With $9 million in new funding from Lightspeed India Partners and others, it is using AI to design materials that help chips waste less electricity and handle heat better.
Plans patent-worthy materials next year
By running thousands of daily predictions with Anthropic's AI models, Discovered Materials can test new ideas way faster than old-school methods.
It plans to have patent-worthy materials ready by next year and hopes to license its technology to chip makers, helping future devices run cooler and more efficiently.