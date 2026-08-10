Discovered Materials uses AI to find materials reducing chip overheating
Discovered Materials, started by Advaith Sridhar and Akash Ramdas, is using AI to solve the problem of chips overheating, something that's a big headache in data centers running heavy AI tasks.
Its technology lets it quickly discover and test new materials that help semiconductors manage heat more efficiently.
Discovered Materials raised $9 million
By combining Anthropic's AI models with physics simulations, it has sped up the search for better chip materials.
After graduating from Y Combinator, it raised $9 million from investors like Paul Graham and Gokul Rajaram.
While it has found some promising materials, actually making them in labs is still tricky, a bit like "playing whack-a-mole with atomic structures," as one investor put it.
Discovered Materials hopes to attempt to patent the use of the materials in GPUs, or the process by which chips can be made out of the substance, in the next year and make real progress in the next year.