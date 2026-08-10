Discovered Materials uses AI to find materials reducing chip overheating

By combining Anthropic's AI models with physics simulations, it has sped up the search for better chip materials.

After graduating from Y Combinator, it raised $9 million from investors like Paul Graham and Gokul Rajaram.

While it has found some promising materials, actually making them in labs is still tricky, a bit like "playing whack-a-mole with atomic structures," as one investor put it.

Discovered Materials hopes to attempt to patent the use of the materials in GPUs, or the process by which chips can be made out of the substance, in the next year and make real progress in the next year.