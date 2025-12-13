How Disney's $1B OpenAI deal could reshape AI video creation

Disney has signed a major three-year licensing deal with OpenAI , allowing over 200 of its iconic animated characters to feature in AI-generated videos created using Sora. The agreement also sees Disney taking a $1 billion equity stake in OpenAI, marking its most strategic foray into generative media. The partnership will let Sora users create short AI videos featuring popular characters like Mickey Mouse and Simba.

Streaming strategy Disney to showcase Sora-generated clips on its platforms Disney plans to feature curated Sora-generated clips on its own streaming platforms. The company will also use ChatGPT internally to assist teams across the organization. However, it's important to note that Disney is licensing characters, not the people who voice or portray them. This means Sora can't replicate the likeness or voice of actors like Tom Hanks as Woody from Toy Story fame.

Licensing restrictions Disney's agreement with OpenAI comes with strict limitations The agreement between Disney and OpenAI comes with strict limitations. The latter is also barred from using Disney movies or TV shows to train its models. This is a line that Disney has been increasingly protective of, as seen in its recent cease-and-desist letter to Google over alleged unauthorized training.

AI exploration Disney's CEO Bob Iger on AI and intellectual property Disney's CEO Bob Iger has said that the company wants to explore new storytelling formats powered by AI while protecting its intellectual property and the work of its creative teams. He described Sora as a controlled and "safe environment" for experimenting with Disney's catalog. The partnership is similar to Disney's previous deal with Epic Games, which brought Disney characters into Fortnite and other shared entertainment spaces.