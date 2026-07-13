Doctors launch ICRAS to predict diabetes heart and kidney risk
Technology
A group of Indian doctors has launched ICRAS, a web app that helps spot heart and kidney risks in people with type 2 diabetes.
Announced at the Global Diabetes Convention in New Delhi, this tool uses patient information to give doctors a clearer picture of who might need extra care.
ICRAS predicts heart and kidney risk
ICRAS checks things like lifestyle habits, medical history, and lab results to predict chances of kidney disease or major heart problems.
It has been tested with data from five thousand real patients and more than 100,000 virtual profiles based on Indian demographics.
Risk is scored from 0 to 100 (higher means more risk), so doctors can make smarter decisions about prevention and treatment.