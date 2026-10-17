Donald Trump's Truth Social loses 160,000 users year over year
Technology
US President Donald Trump's social media platform, just saw more than a 30% drop in daily users, down to 260,000 this September from 420,000 last year.
Even with US President Donald Trump posting regularly, the platform is losing traction and its future looks shaky heading into the US midterm elections.
Trump Media reports growing net losses
Compared to giants like Facebook (more than 2 billion daily users) and X (over 130 million daily users across the globe), Truth Social is struggling to keep up.
Trump Media & Technology Group reported more than $405 million in first-quarter net losses earlier this year, and net losses grew to more than $712 million in 2025.
Add in some legal troubles and low approval ratings for Trump himself, and it's clear Truth Social has a tough road ahead.