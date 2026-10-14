DRDO successfully tests QKD at Chandipur to secure artillery communications
DRDO just pulled off a successful test of its Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platform at Chandipur, taking India's secure communications game up a notch, especially for the military.
This new tech makes it much harder for anyone to snoop on sensitive messages, which is a big deal for things like artillery and armored systems.
QKD platform built with Taqbit Labs
The QKD platform was built with Taqbit Labs and uses quantum mechanics to share encryption keys safely, flagging any eavesdroppers.
DRDO isn't stopping there. It's also working on free-space QKD to keep communications secure even in tough terrain without fiber cables, teaming up with top institutes like IITs and IISc through its Centers of Excellence.
It's all about keeping defense and telecom networks safer for the future.