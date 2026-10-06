DuckDuckGo launches Duck Player to skip YouTube ads and trackers
Technology
Tired of YouTube ads? DuckDuckGo just rolled out "Duck Player," a browser feature that skips video ads and ramps up your privacy by blocking tracking cookies and personalized ads.
It's available now on macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS (sorry, Linux users).
Duck Player wiped out macOS ads
Duck Player is built right into the DuckDuckGo browser and can be turned off if you want the regular YouTube vibe.
In tests on macOS, it wiped out all ads, even during long binge sessions.