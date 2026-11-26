Dutch groups sue Meta over smart glasses' secret recordings
Dutch consumer and digital rights groups are suing Meta, Facebook's parent company, demanding a ban on its smart glasses.
They argue these glasses let people secretly record others, breaking European privacy laws.
The lawsuit calls for a stop to these recordings and hefty daily fines if Meta doesn't comply.
Wearable tech raises consent concerns
The case highlights growing concerns about wearable tech making it too easy to film people without their consent: think hotel rooms or swimming pools.
While the glasses have a recording light, Meta's lawyer argued that's just not enough to prevent misuse.
If this lawsuit succeeds, it could set new rules for how tech companies handle privacy in Europe and beyond.