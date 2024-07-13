In short Simplifying... In short A groundbreaking study has traced the genetic history of the Last Universal Common Ancestor (LUCA), revealing that life on Earth began around 4.2 billion years ago.

The research found that LUCA was a complex organism similar to modern prokaryotes, with an early immune system, suggesting an ancient struggle with viruses.

It also played an active role in its environment, contributing to an early recycling ecosystem where its waste served as food for other microbes.

Groundbreaking study reveals life on Earth began 4.2B years ago

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:24 am Jul 13, 2024

What's the story A new study by a global team of researchers suggests that life on Earth may have originated around 4.2 billion years ago, shortly after the planet's formation. Published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, the research focuses on the Last Universal Common Ancestor (LUCA), from which all modern cellular life is believed to descend. "We did not expect LUCA to be so old," said Dr. Sandra Alvarez-Carretero from the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences.

Genetic investigation

Tracing genetic footprints across diverse species

The research team traced LUCA's genetic history by comparing genes across various living species, and aligning these timelines with fossil records. This led them to conclude that LUCA existed around 4.2 billion years ago. "Our results fit with modern views on the habitability of early Earth," Alvarez-Carretero stated. The study also discovered that genetic fingerprints of LUCA are still present in a wide range of species, including those seemingly unrelated.

Biological insights

LUCA's complex biology and early immune system unveiled

The researchers also examined the physiological properties of modern species to model LUCA's biology. Lead author Dr. Edmund Moody said that the evolutionary history of genes is complicated by their exchange between lineages, requiring complex models to reconcile gene history with species genealogy. The study revealed that LUCA was a complex organism akin to modern prokaryotes, and had an early immune system, indicating an ancient battle with viruses.

Ancient ecosystem

LUCA's role in early Earth's recycling ecosystem

The research also suggests that LUCA was not just a passive organism but was actively exploiting and changing its environment. Co-author Tim Lenton, from the University of Exeter, noted that this indicates the existence of an early recycling ecosystem, where LUCA's waste would have served as food for other microbes. This finding provides further insight into the complex interactions and dependencies within ancient ecosystems on Earth.