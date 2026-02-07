Earth's tectonic shifts influence climate changes over millions of years

Turns out, most carbon dioxide came from mid-ocean ridges and continental rifts—not just volcanic eruptions—fueling big climate transitions between icy and warm periods. The research also tracked how the oceans locked away some of this carbon in sediments, which later got recycled underground as plates moved.

Human activities vs. natural processes

The study helps explain major climate events like ancient ice ages and greenhouse eras, but here's the kicker: today, human activities are pumping out carbon way faster than these natural processes ever did.

It's a reminder that while Earth's geology has always shaped our climate, we're now changing it at record speed—and that calls for urgent action.