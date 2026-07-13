Economic Times launches ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026
The Economic Times is rolling out the "ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026" to spotlight tech that's making a real difference in how businesses use AI.
With categories covering everything from developer tools and infrastructure to cybersecurity and responsible AI, there's room for all kinds of game-changing ideas.
If you've built something cool with AI, you can throw your hat in the ring until July 15.
Enterprise AI solutions across industries
These awards aren't just about shiny new gadgets: they're looking for products that solve big challenges like secure data handling, integration with existing systems, and reliable performance across industries like healthcare, finance, and law.
Whether you're a startup or an established company (or even an individual creator), this is a chance to get noticed for your innovation and help shape the future of enterprise AI.