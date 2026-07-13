Economic Times launches ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 Technology Jul 13, 2026

The Economic Times is rolling out the "ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026" to spotlight tech that's making a real difference in how businesses use AI.

With categories covering everything from developer tools and infrastructure to cybersecurity and responsible AI, there's room for all kinds of game-changing ideas.

If you've built something cool with AI, you can throw your hat in the ring until July 15.