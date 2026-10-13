EDPB chair Anu Talus urges smart glasses to signal recording
Heads up: the EU's top privacy watchdog wants smart glasses to make it super obvious when they're recording: think flashing lights or sound alerts.
This push comes after growing worries about people being filmed without knowing, especially in places like schools and hospitals.
EDPB Chair Anu Talus called out the "This raises serious privacy concerns, as individuals may be recorded without their knowledge."
Norway weighs temporary smart glasses ban
Norway is considering a temporary ban on the use of smart glasses in certain public places, and Oslo has already banned them in schools.
Over in France, Britain, and Ireland, advocacy groups are calling for tighter regulations, with one petition racking up more than 10,000 signatures.
As tech giants like Meta, which already widely sold smart spectacles, and Google, which is preparing to roll out its own AI-powered glasses, there's a bigger call than ever for transparency to protect everyone's privacy.