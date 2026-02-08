El Nino could push global temperatures to record levels
A new El Nino is expected to kick in by late 2026, and scientists say it could push global temperatures higher than ever before.
Climate models suggest it could push global temperatures to record highs in 2027, and experts say 2027 is likely to set a new global temperature record if a moderate to strong El Nino develops.
Crossing the 1.5degC threshold means more extreme heatwaves
Crossing that 1.5°C threshold isn't just a number—it means more extreme heatwaves, unpredictable weather, and risks for food security and health worldwide.
Experts warn these kinds of temperature spikes can push us closer to climate tipping points, making it even harder to reverse the damage later on.
What is El Nino?
El Nino is basically when parts of the Pacific Ocean get warmer than usual, which messes with weather around the globe—think heavier rains in some places, droughts in others.
It also releases extra ocean heat into our atmosphere, nudging global temps up by about 0.2°C during its run.