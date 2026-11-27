Election Commission of India website bug exposed voter information, patched
A bug on the Election Commission of India's website accidentally exposed personal voter information like names and file paths to identification documents.
The issue came up because the site used easy-to-guess reference numbers, making it simple for cybercriminals to dig around.
Once Reuters flagged the problem, ECI's tech team jumped in and patched things up.
Concerns over ECI online security
This isn't ECI's first digital slip-up: similar problems have popped up before and were only fixed after outsiders pointed them out.
With big state elections, like in Uttar Pradesh, just around the corner, and some controversy over updated voter lists, many are hoping ECI steps up its online security game for good.