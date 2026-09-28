ElevenLabs launches v4 and v4 turbo models in 90+ languages
ElevenLabs just launched its new v4 and v4 Turbo speech models, now supporting more than 90 languages.
The update brings faster voice cloning (just 10 seconds of audio needed), improved expression control, and better voice consistency for longer texts.
You can also tweak how the AI talks using expanded inline tags, pretty handy for creators and developers.
ElevenLabs secures $500 million funding
The jump from 70 to more than 90 languages means smoother experiences for users worldwide, with big quality boosts in Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, Mandarin, and Cantonese.
Lower latency lets AI voices respond in real time alongside chatbots or virtual agents.
More than 55% of its business comes from large companies (and a recent $500 million funding round), ElevenLabs is quickly expanding in places like India, Europe, and Brazil.