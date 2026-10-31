Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg adopt 'super intelligence' label
Technology
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ditching the usual "AI" label and calling it "super intelligence" instead after a big discussion with President Trump about tech safety.
They both used the new term during their latest earnings calls, signaling a fresh direction in how they see the future of artificial intelligence, even as other tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft stick to the old language.
Trump lunch yields morally-binding AI pact
This switch to "super intelligence" started after a lunch with Trump at the White House where top tech leaders agreed on a "morally binding" pact for better AI safety standards.