Elon Musk introduces Neuralink's telepathy and blindsight brain interfaces
Elon Musk just introduced Neuralink's first big inventions: Telepathy and Blindsight.
These brain-computer devices are designed to help people communicate using their thoughts and even restore vision for those who cannot see.
It is a major step toward making technology more accessible, especially for anyone with sensory challenges.
Neuralink Telepathy enables device control messaging
Telepathy lets users control devices or chat with others just by thinking, no typing or talking needed.
Blindsight is focused on helping people who are blind gain the ability to see again.
Both products show Neuralink's push to blend technology with human abilities in ways that could really change lives.
Hackathon tested features Blindsight awaits approval
These planned products follow intense development, including a 72-hour hackathon where new features like voice activity detection were tested.
Musk shared that Blindsight has hit a big engineering milestone and is now waiting for regulatory approval before it can reach more people.