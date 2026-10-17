Elon Musk jokes superintelligent AI might cost 'all the money'
Technology
Elon Musk recently joked that making superintelligent AI might take "all the money in the world."
He was reacting to investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who said Anthropic, the AI startup behind the Claude chatbot, needs a staggering $200 billion just for enough computing power.
This shows how expensive and energy-hungry building advanced AI has become.
Chamath Palihapitiya urges Anthropic valuation cut
Palihapitiya suggested Anthropic lower its valuation to attract more investors and raise funds to buy enough computing power to survive a potential market downturn.
With companies like OpenAI and Anthropic already spending billions, Musk's comment highlights just how massive (and challenging) the financial side of the AI race really is.